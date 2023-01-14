Joe Mixon challenges NFL to coin toss to see who will pay fine for touchdown celebration

When it became official that the Cincinnati Bengals would not play their game against the Buffalo Bills following Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest, tweaks were made for potential playoff games.

Since the Bengals and Bills both finished with 16 regular season games (the NFL plays a 17-game schedule), the NFL ruled that a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship would be played in Atlanta.

But there was a quirk to it all. A coin flip could have determined the site of a Bengals matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Mixon mocked that possibility in a touchdown celebration. After scoring against the Ravens Sunday, Mixon pulled a coin from his glove, flipped it and kicked it away.

Mixon was fined $13,261 for the celebration. Former Bengal Chad Johnson offered to pay it, but Mixon has other ideas.

Instead, the Bengals running back wants to have a coin toss of his own to see who will pay the fine, and where the money goes.

“@NFL since y’all all about the coin flipping let’s do this. Let’s have a coin toss to pay this crazy fine for expressing myself,” Mixon tweeted on Friday. “If it’s heads I’ll pay. If it’s tails [NFL commissioner] Roger G[oodell] pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati.”

The Bengals and Ravens will still face off in the wild-card round this Sunday, but the coin flip was avoided after the Bengals defeated the Ravens Sunday.

The Bengals and Ravens face off Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.