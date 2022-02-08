Joe Judge is making a return to New England.

The Patriots announced on Tuesday that they are bringing back Judge as an offensive assistant less than a month after he was fired as head coach of the New York Giants.

Judge, who finished with a 10-23 record in two years with the Giants, previously served as an assistant in New England for eight seasons. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been notorious for bringing back former assistants. Most recently, Matt Patricia — who served as the head coach of the Detroit Lions for three seasons — was rehired by the Patriots as a senior football adviser this past year.

Judge was hired by the Patriots in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. Three years later, he was promoted to special teams coordinator, and in his final season in New England, Judge was the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The Patriots are reloading their coaching staff following a wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills this past season. Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler became the Raiders’ new general manager. Former quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree joined McDaniels staff in a similar role.

Judge came to the Patriots after working under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. He served as a football analyst and special teams assistant for the Crimson Tide. Judge was a part of two national championship teams in 2009 and 2011.

