Joe Flacco’s son spotted wearing Dolphins jersey instead of dad’s Jets threads

Joe Flacco got the nod from New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh to start in the final regular season game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

As such, Flacco was seen warming up pre-game, getting his throws in at Hard Rock Stadium, and even had his kids watching from the sidelines.

But while Flacco’s kids were pumped to see dad starting, he knew that his one son, Daniel, was more excited to see another player on the gridiron in Miami.

During the Fox broadcast, a video was played of Flacco around his sons Daniel, Steven and Francis, and Daniel had on his Tyreek Hill jersey. Fox broadcaster Joe Davis said Flacco knew that was going to happen.

“I knew my kids were going to be excited I was going to start, but I knew mostly that my son, Daniel, was going to be excited to wear Tyreek jersey,” Davis said of his exchange with Flacco.

While Daniel had his Hill jersey on, Steven and Francis stayed true to Gang Green, one wearing a Sauce Gardner jersey and the other a Garrett Wilson. But neither wanted to wear dad’s No. 19.

During warmups, Hill made his way over to the Flaccos and signed Daniel’s jersey. He also was seen taking pictures with the kids.

It’s a funny father-son moment that surely won’t ever be forgotten.

Flacco and the Jets didn’t have anything to play for in Week 18 other than finishing the season on a high note. Despite a solid start to the season, New York’s losing streak continued into Week 17, falling to the Seattle Seahawks to be eliminated from playoff contention.

However, Flacco entered the game knowing he could play spoiler to Hill and his Dolphins, as they have also struggled recently, losing five straight games. Miami needed to win this game and have the New England Patriots lose just to sneak into the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.