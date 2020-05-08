Joe Flacco could be out until September after neck surgery: reports

Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Flacco underwent neck surgery last month and is expected to be out until September, according to multiple reports.

Flacco is currently a free agent after spending last season with the Denver Broncos. His 2019 season was cut short when he suffered a herniated disk in his neck. He was replaced by Brandon Allen and, eventually, Drew Lock. He was released in March with a failed physical designation.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported that Flacco could be out until at least Sept. 1. According to the NFL Network, Flacco underwent disc repair.

The former Baltimore Ravens star wasn’t exactly receiving a ton of interest on the free-agent market as it appears his days of being a starting quarterback is behind him. In 171 NFL games, Flacco recorded 218 touchdown passes and 40,067 passing yards.

Last season with the Broncos, he played in eight games before getting injured. He recorded 1,822 passing yards and six touchdown passes.

In back-to-back years, Flacco was replaced by an inexperienced quarterback. Lamar Jackson replaced Flacco in Baltimore during the 2018 season and Lock would eventually become the full-time starter in Denver.

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title during the 2012 season.