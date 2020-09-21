Joe Burrow's LSU successor named days before first game

Myles Brennan was named LSU’s starting quarterback days before the Tigers’ first game of the season against Mississippi State which is set for Saturday.

Brennan will replace Joe Burrow, who led LSU to a perfect season and won the Heisman Trophy in a record-seeing season in which he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdown passes.

UCF’S DILLON GABRIEL DECLARES THE KNIGHTS THE ‘BEST TEAM IN FLORIDA’ AFTER WIN OVER GEORGIA TECH

Those are some big shoes to fill.

Regardless, LSU coach Ed Orgeron expressed his confidence in Brennan.

“I’ve always believed in Myles,” he told reporters, according to Saturday Down South. “I think he’s an excellent young man, he’s waited his turn, a lot of respect, has a strong arm — probably a stronger arm than Joe Burrow had, can extend plays with his feet, not quite like Joe did. He’s learning the offense.

AP TOP 25: NO. 12 MIAMI RISES; MARSHALL JUMPS INTO RANKINGS

“I think the spring, kind of hurt him not being with us, not practicing with his receivers. I think he did a good job of catching up during COVID and catching up in the summertime. He was very accurate with the football and all three scrimmages.”

“The only thing we don’t know — and we do believe he’ll do very well — is how he’ll do under fire. And the only way to know that is put them into fire. I trust Myles. He’s become a team leader, his short passing game is a strength. The deep ball is something that he is very good at. I think that takes time for him and his receivers to get the timing down, and hopefully improve on that throughout the year.

Brennan, a junior, played in eight of LSU’s 15 games last season. He was 24-for-40 with 353 passing yards and one touchdown pass during those games. He was redshirted his sophomore year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU will be down 19 starters from last season when they kickoff against the Bulldogs. Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick, opted out of the season due to the coronavirus.