Joe Burrow: 'Some disappointment' with NFL draft going fully virtual

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place completely online, in line with state government and CDC guidelines meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But that’s a bit of a blow for potential No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who was planning on being in Las Vegas with his family for the draft’s fanfare, before public events were canceled.

NFL DRAFT WILL SERVE AS VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER BENEFITING SIX CHARITIES BATTLING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“There is definitely some disappointment,” he said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on Wednesday. “I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams earlier this week letting them know about the draft plans.

“We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC (a group of league executives). And this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes,” Goodell said Monday.

TOM BRADY DISCUSSES INDULGENCES AS HIGH SCHOOLER AND REASON WHY HE STOPPED PARTYING

“Moreover, we want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives, and to model safe and appropriate health practices.”

According to the New York Post, Burrow could be among the players the league is looking to get instant reactions from. Top players will be provided with a camera from the NFL and he will film his reaction as he watches the draft, sources told the newspaper. That could be followed by a phone interview after the selection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The draft is set to begin on April 23.