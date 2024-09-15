Joe Burrow reveals his opinion of Patrick Mahomes ahead of rivalry showdown

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will renew their young rivalry Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

They are two young stars of the league. Mahomes is perched higher in the NFL’s quarterback hierarchy due to his three Super Bowls, but Burrow has had his moments.

Burrow, one of the top college football stars of all time entering the NFL, had his crowning moment as a pro in Kansas City a few years ago, leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season after upsetting Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC championship with a shocking 27-24 overtime win.

Burrow also won the regular-season rematch the following season by the same score in Cincinnati.

But Burrow knows wins against Mahomes can be hard to come by.

The Chiefs avenged the 2021 loss with a last-second 23-20 victory in the 2022 AFC championship game. Burrow was out of commission with a wrist injury the last meeting between the two teams in December 2023, when the Chiefs won 25-17.

Now, Mahomes stands in the way of Burrow improving his team to 1-1.

He knows what he’s up against.

“Pat is one of one,” Burrow said. “He’s really exceptional at extending the play, going on the move, trying to buy that extra tick for guys that get open and really understands the game. So, it’s always a big challenge going up against him,” Burrow said.

PATRICK MAHOMES COMMENDS WIFE’S INFLUENCE AFTER TRUMP’S PRAISE AND TAYLOR SWIFT’S HARRIS ENDORSEMENT

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins and has already shown he can beat a team that’s out to make a statement. As they raised their latest championship banner in Week 1, the Chiefs took care of business against the Baltimore Ravens, who were out to avenge their own loss to Kansas City in January’s AFC championship game.

Mahomes also has the benefit of more rest before the game, but with a catch.

After their win in the first Thursday game of the season, Mahomes and wife Brittany had a long weekend and a rare Sunday off during the season.



Meanwhile, Burrow will play his first game against the Chiefs since bleaching his hair.

In four meetings against the Chiefs, Burrow is 3-1 with a 69.8 completion percentage. In two regular-season meetings, he has thrown for 732 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mahomes has faced the Bengals six times in his career, including the postseason. He has a 3-3 overall record against Cincinnati. He has a 68.9 completion percentage in those games. Mahomes averages 280.7 yards against the Bengals with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mahomes has faced Burrow four times. In those four games, Mahomes is 97-for-134 (72.3%) with 270.7 yards per game, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

