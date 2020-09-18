Joe Burrow coping with consecutive losses after Bengals move to 0-2

Joe Burrow doesn’t lose consecutive games often, so Thursday night’s loss against the Cleveland Browns was a rarity for him.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie, who threw 61 times, recorded more than 300 passing yards and had his first-career touchdown passes, explained to reporters that losing isn’t fun to him at all.

“Losing isn’t very fun. This might be the only time in my sporting career that I have lost two games in a row. It doesn’t feel very good. I know that the guys in there are hurting. We are going to come back to work tomorrow and try to get this thing right. Losing is unacceptable to me, to everyone in there, to coach [Zac] Taylor and to everybody in this organization. We are just going to have to get it fixed,” he told reporters after the game, according to the team site.

He added: “I will never adjust or accept losing. That is just something that is not in my mindset so this 0-2 start is really hurting me. I know it is hurting Coach and everybody in there. We will never adjust to losing. We will never accept losing. We are just going to have to get it right.”

Cincinnati was 2-14 last year, and having a quarterback who is committed to trying to pick up victories is a great thing to see. The attitude can change the culture around an organization.

But the Bengals struggled for a bit on offense. Burrow and the offense had a few chances to get ahead or even make things closer earlier in the game but it never came to fruition.

Burrow took three sacks and fumbled twice, losing the ball once.