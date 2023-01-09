Joe Burrow confident in Super Bowl chances: ‘The window’s my whole career’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the AFC North for the second consecutive time, and with a full head of steam going into the playoffs, he expressed his confidence about his Super Bowl window.

Last year, Burrow led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. After he and the Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, he talked about his chances of winning the title.

“The window’s my whole career,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open.”

Burrow was 25-of-42 with 215 passing yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He was also sacked twice. Chase finished with eight catches for 86 yards.

Cincinnati won the game 27-16.

“If we didn’t win this one, I guess technically we would’ve won the division, but it wouldn’t have felt like it,” Burrow added. “So, it’s good to get this one. Gonna have to play better next week to get the win.”

Burrow set a new franchise record with 36 touchdown passes. He also had 4,690 passing yards and 12 interceptions.

Cincinnati begins its pursuit of another Super Bowl appearance against the Ravens on Sunday in the wild-card round.