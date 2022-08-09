Jockey Taiki Yanagida dies after suffering ‘critical injuries’ in tragic fall during horse race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Horse jockey Taiki Yanagida tragically died in a New Zealand hospital on Tuesday, less than a week after he sustained “critical injuries” during a race where he was reportedly trampled by another horse.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing confirmed that the 28-year-old Matamata-based jockey died just after 8 p.m. at the Waikato Hospital after being seriously injured during a race at the Cambridge Jockey Club on Wednesday.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki’s family – his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother. We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man,” New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing CEO Bruce Sharrock said in a statement.

“Taiki was recently able to spend a month back at home with his family following a lengthy period where he could not travel home due to Covid, and we hope they take comfort from the memories created during that time.”

According to the NZ Herald, Yanagida fell off his horse during the last race of the meet, prompting his helmet to come off. In an instant, he was rolled on by his horse and trampled by another.

Yanagida was taken to the hospital where he was put into an induced coma, eventually succumbing to his injuries. He reportedly suffered brain and spinal cord damage.

According to CBS Sports, Yanagida rode 162 winning horses.