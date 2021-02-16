JJ Watt's former teammate makes pitch to join him on Cardinals: 'Let’s finish what we started'

The Houston Texans parted ways with J.J. Watt last Friday, after the team granted his request to be released. Since then, teams and players across the league have expressed interest in the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

On Friday, league sources told ESPN that nearly a dozen teams have shown interest, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans.

Former teammate and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is the latest player to officially make his pitch to Watt. On Tuesday afternoon, Hopkins posted a picture on his Instagram of himself with Watt when they were on the Texans together, and he captioned the photo saying, “Let’s finish what we started…”

Watt was drafted No. 11 overall by the Texans in 2011. A five-time Pro Bowler, Watt set several franchise records including sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles. He has totaled 531 tackles, 61 passes defended, and 16 fumble recoveries over 10 seasons.

Watt is the first of what could be a sign of things to come for the Texans. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the team, but the organization seems to be keen on retaining Watson. It will be interesting to see how that situation plays out in the coming weeks.

