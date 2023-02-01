JJ Watt invites Tom Brady to play in ‘newly retired’ golf group: ‘Drinks are on the new guy’

The sports world woke up Wednesday morning to the news that Tom Brady announced he was “retiring for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

TOM BRADY ANNOUNCES HE’S ‘RETIRING FOR GOOD’

“I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

One of those competitors – recently retired defensive end, JJ Watt – hopped on Twitter to congratulate Brady on his incredible career.

Watt retired following the conclusion of the 2022 season after 12 NFL seasons, and both Brady and Watt will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028.

BRONCOS SET TO HIRE SEAN PAYTON AS NEXT HEAD COACH: REPORTS

Brady’s announcement Wednesday morning comes one year after he retired for the first time, only to announce his comeback 40 days later.

The 2022 season was a trying one for Brady, both on the field and off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buccaneers struggled all season, making the playoffs but finishing the regular season under .500.

Tampa Bay’s offense finished the season scoring just 18.4 points per game, 25th in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Off the field, Brady and Gisele B?ndchen divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Brady finishes his NFL career first all-time in passing yards (89,214), regular season touchdowns (649), playoff passing yards (13,400), and playoff touchdowns (88).

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report