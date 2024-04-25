JJ McCarthy hints to where he might be taken in 2024 NFL Draft: ‘I have somewhat of an idea’

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, a national title winner this past collegiate season, has been the quarterback who rose up everyone’s draft board leading into Thursday night’s start of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s a true wild card, with rumors swirling that he could go as high as No. 2 to the Washington Commanders, or a team like the Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings could trade up into the top 10 to snag him.

But the New York Giants, sitting at No. 6 overall, have also been rumored to want a quarterback, even contacting the New England Patriots to see if No. 3 is available to jump up.

Speaking on the “Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday in Detroit, McCarthy was asked by the veteran broadcaster if he has any idea where he’s heading in the Draft.

He mentioned New York right away.

“I mean, I have somewhat of an idea,” McCarthy said. “New York Giants, I’ve spent the most time with. They’re a phenomenal staff — love Coach [Brian] Daboll, love [GM] Mr. [Joe] Schoen, love [quarterbacks] Coach [Shea] Tierney, [offensive coordinator] Coach Kafka — Chicago guy. Just being able to go in there, pretty much know all the install because Coach Daboll came from Alabama and Coach [Josh] Gattis came to Michigan from Alabama. So similar formations, motions, plays, all that stuff.

“Being able to get that install in was great. I met with them twice, it’s been amazing just throwing on Easter. Never did that before, but it was sweet.”

Could McCarthy be inadvertently tipping the Giants’ draft plans for the first round?

The Giants didn’t expect themselves to be in a position to potentially take a quarterback after signing Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, to a four-year extension in March 2023.

But after struggling before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, reports of the Giants wanting to move on — preferably by trade, but they can opt out of his contract following the 2024 season — have been palpable.

However, no one truly knows what the Giants want to do considering they would benefit from drafting an elite wide receiver as well. LSU’s Malik Nabers, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington’s Rome Odunze lead the pack there, and with multiple quarterbacks expected to go early in the draft, the Giants could have a chance to draft one of them to pair with Jones next season.

However, McCarthy spending the most time during this draft process with the Giants can’t be overlooked. He said he even used one of his three personal visits on the Giants as well.

After talking about the Giants, though, McCarthy did mention his recent visits with the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders, which were his two other personal visits.

“New England and Washington, just came from there,” he told Eisen. “Just love the energy that’s in that building. You can tell the sense of urgency to rebuild, be on top and be competitive.”

McCarthy quickly mentioned the Broncos and Vikings as well.

“It would be an honor to play for any of these teams, but it will just come down to — that’s the funniest thing about the process. They get to choose. I’ll be grateful wherever I go and make the most of it,” he said.

While Caleb Williams is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, and UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are interchangeable in the top five depending on which draft expert you talk to, McCarthy’s name will certainly be one to watch Thursday night in Detroit.

As a Michigan product, McCarthy could be adding “Big” in between “Go Blue.”

