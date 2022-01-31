Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers may come to an end this coming offseason; however, rookie quarterback Trey Lance says he’s been “nothing but a brother to me” during the entire season.

Lance was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after the 49ers traded away three first-round picks to take him. San Francisco was adamant about moving on from Garoppolo, so the organization decided to make a move to land a potential franchise quarterback.

Lance spoke about Garoppolo after the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night. He said that Garopppolo has always been supportive of his teammates, which is why the locker room always supported the quarterback in return.

“Jimmy’s the man,” Lance said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’ve heard it from everyone. No one is lying about it. He’s inspired so many guys in this room, everything he’s played through this year, everything he’s taught me, how he’s handled our whole situation. Everyone put us against each other and everything like that in the media, throughout this whole year, from OTAs and everything. But he’s been nothing but a brother to me.”

Lance continued: “Whether it’s competing in practice or sitting in the meetings, he’s been nothing but great to me, and I’ve been nothing but thankful for him and everything he’s done. He’s going to be one of my best friends for my whole entire life.”

The 49ers have invested in their future by drafting Lance, which means they will likely trade or release Garoppolo in the coming months.