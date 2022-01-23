The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years.

Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.

“Man, that feels good!” Gould said as he was carrying the ball he kicked.

“You’re a f—ing legend man. F— the Packers!” Garoppolo replied.

San Francisco won the game 13-10. The 49ers similarly defeated Green Bay in the 2019 NFC Championship to get to the 2020 Super Bowl. On Saturday, Garoppolo finished 11-for-19 with 131 passing yards and an interception.

The lone 49ers touchdown came on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone. That play tied the game in the fourth quarter and Gould’s field goal won it.

San Francisco will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship Jan. 30.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped to 0-4 in his playoff career against the 49ers. It was the second straight season the Packers held the NFC’s top seed but failed to reach the Super Bowl.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.