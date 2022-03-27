Jimmy Garoppolo could be flat-out cut by 49ers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers are in a bind with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a $25 million compensation package and is recovering from surgery he had to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Could the 49ers find a team willing to trade for a QB who underwent surgery earlier this month and comes with a $25 million ticket?

It isn’t likely and multiple reports state that unless Garoppolo is willing to do a new contract as part of a trade, it won’t happen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

What many are reporting, though, is the QB will be cut.

Numerous reports state that Garoppolo had his shoulder surgery without consulting with the team, making previously interested teams slightly less interested.

But none of his salary is guaranteed until the eve of Week One, so the 49ers won’t see cap relief unless they cut him.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO’S SHOULDER SURGERY COULD COMPLICATE 49ERS PLANS

Garoppolo is in the last year of his contract — Spotrac’s website shows that cutting the QB would leave behind $1.4 million in dead money and create more than $25 million in cap space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the 2022 men’s NCAA basketball tournament — bet $5 on any team during the tournament and you’ll automatically get $150 in site credit. New users can read more about this bonus and ock in this offer by clicking this link.