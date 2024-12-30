Jimmy Carter, former US president, remembered in sports world after death

Former President Jimmy Carter was remembered in the sports world on Sunday after it was announced he had died at the age of 100.

The Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons were among those who remembered Carter in statements posted to social media.

“The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of President Jimmy Carter,” the Braves said. “President Carter was a testament to the best America, and Georgia, can produce.

“He served both his country and home state with honor his entire life. While the world knew him as a remarkable humanitarian and peacemaker, we knew him as a dedicated Braves fan and we will miss having him in the stands cheering on his Braves.

“Our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

The lifelong Braves fan was the first president to welcome a Super Bowl champion to the White House, kick-starting a time-honored tradition that has lasted through current President Biden’s administration. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates visited in 1980 at the same time.

He was also in attendance when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s Major League Baseball home run record with his 715th dinger on April 8, 1974. He threw out the first pitch in Game 6 of the 1995 World Series.

Carter was president when the U.S. announced the boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow as part of a protest against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank remembered Carter as an “inspirational global humanitarian.”

“He lived his life with great civic responsibility and took it upon himself to be the change he wished to see amongst others,” Blank said. “On behalf of my family and our family of businesses, we send a heartfelt message of condolence to his love ones.

“President Carter’s kind and uniting spirit touched so many lives. He was a man of deep faith, and did everything with principal and grace, doing things the right way for the right reasons.”

Carter served one term as president. He entered hospice care in February 2023.