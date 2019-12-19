Jimmy Butler heaps praise on Bam Adebayo after being asked if Heat are a one star team

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler took exception to a reporter’s question following the team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Butler was asked what he would say to critics who say Miami is a team with just one star. Butler passed on praise to Bam Adebayo while scoffing at the question.

“This is a team of one star?” Butler said, according to The Athletic. “Who’s our star, Bam? I’ll take it. I’ll take Bam as our star any day. I ain’t worried about what anybody says. We’re content with who we are.”

Adebayo is in his third season with the Heat and has come into his own since being made a full-fledged starter. Adebayo is averaging 34.1 minutes per game, averaging 15.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He’s been a nice compliment to Butler, who the Heat signed in the offseason.

Adebayo had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the 108-104 win over the 76ers. He was second in scoring to Kendrick Nunn who led all scorers with 26 points. Butler had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Miami picked up their 20th win of the season. The Heat are in third place of the Eastern Conference, sitting behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.