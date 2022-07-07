Jimmy Butler drops F-bomb on ex-teammates PJ tucker and Joel Embiid

website maker

If Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler plans to stay friendly with his former teammates P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid, he sure has a funny way of showing it.

After news surfaced that Tucker was opting out of his contract with Miami and joining Embiid in Philadelphia, the forward thanked the Heat and their fans via Instagram, prompting Butler to act like a jealous ex that’s unable to accept that the relationship is over.

“F– you and @joelembiid yeah I brought him into this,” Butler replied to Tucker’s post.

Butler is obviously unhappy that Tucker’s move weakened the Heat and at the same time, made Philadelphia better. Tucker would’ve played on a one-year $7.4 million deal with Miami, but instead, gets three years and $33 million from Philadelphia. That would seem to make both financial and basketball sense.

Sorry, Jimmy.

Further ruffling Butler’s feathers – which seems hard to do considering he’s pretty much always pissed off – is the fact that Tucker opted to sign with that team. Butler’s been prickly about the 76ers since they traded him after the 2018-19 season and his former Philly teammate, Embiid, has become a legit MVP contender.

After the Heat bounced the Sixers from the playoffs in May of this year, Butler walked off the court and to the locker room and yelled: “Tobias Harris over me?” That was in reference to Philly’s decision to sign Harris to a lucrative contract extension in lieu of keeping Butler, prompting his trade to the Heat.

People don’t forget!

Next season’s Sixers – Heat games just got more interesting.