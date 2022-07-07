FOX Sports 

Jimmy Butler drops F-bomb on ex-teammates PJ tucker and Joel Embiid

If Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler plans to stay friendly with his former teammates P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid, he sure has a funny way of showing it.

After news surfaced that Tucker was opting out of his contract with Miami and joining Embiid in Philadelphia, the forward thanked the Heat and their fans via Instagram, prompting Butler to act like a jealous ex that’s unable to accept that the relationship is over.

P.J. Tucker #17 and Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat are interviewed by TNT TV reporter Chris Haynes after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“F– you and @joelembiid yeah I brought him into this,” Butler replied to Tucker’s post.

Butler is obviously unhappy that Tucker’s move weakened the Heat and at the same time, made Philadelphia better. Tucker would’ve played on a one-year $7.4 million deal with Miami, but instead, gets three years and $33 million from Philadelphia. That would seem to make both financial and basketball sense.

Sorry, Jimmy.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108.
(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Further ruffling Butler’s feathers – which seems hard to do considering he’s pretty much always pissed off – is the fact that Tucker opted to sign with that team. Butler’s been prickly about the 76ers since they traded him after the 2018-19 season and his former Philly teammate, Embiid, has become a legit MVP contender.

After the Heat bounced the Sixers from the playoffs in May of this year, Butler walked off the court and to the locker room and yelled: “Tobias Harris over me?” That was in reference to Philly’s decision to sign Harris to a lucrative contract extension in lieu of keeping Butler, prompting his trade to the Heat.

People don’t forget!

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler leaves the court after the team’s win over the Boston Celtics during Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Next season’s Sixers – Heat games just got more interesting.