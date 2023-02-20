Jim McMillin, former NFL defensive back for Raiders and Broncos, dead at 83

Jim McMillin, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders, has died. He was 83.

The Raiders announced McMillin’s death in a statement. He was with the team in 1963 and played 14 games for them as a safety. He played in one game for the Raiders in 1964 before joining the Broncos.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim McMillin, who played defensive back for the Silver and Black from 1963-64,” the organization said in a statement Sunday.

“McMillin played five total seasons in the AFL with both Oakland and Denver, and finished his pro career with 14 interceptions. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Jim’s wife Phyllis and the entire McMillin family at this time.”

McMillin was a standout at Colorado State before he joined the Broncos in 1961. He played in 14 games his rookie season and had five interceptions. In his sophomore season, he played in 14 games again and had four interceptions for the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

He had two interceptions returned for a touchdown in his career and two fumbles returned for a touchdown.

He would return to Denver for 12 more games in 1965 before calling it a career.