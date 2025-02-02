Jey Uso eliminates John Cena to win men’s Royal Rumble; Cody Rhodes retains world title

The shock and awe the WWE Royal Rumble can provide was on full display Saturday night as Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective matches to earn title shots at WrestleMania.

Uso’s win in the men’s Royal Rumble match stunned the pro wrestling world as he eliminated John Cena to win. It came down to Uso, Cena and Logan Paul at the very end of the match, and Uso and Cena gave fans in Indianapolis a stunning upset that came down to the very end.

The match marked Cena’s return to in-ring action for the first time since he competed in a six-man tag-team match in April 2024. He had a breathtaking moment at one point in the Royal Rumble as he stared down Roman Reigns and CM Punk before Seth Rollins entered the match.

Rollins, Reigns and Punk were each eliminated around the same time. Rollins then snapped and went after both Reigns and Punk before he went to the back. Each of the three men appeared to be unhappy with each other, signaling a bumpy road to WrestleMania.

Flair returned to a WWE ring nearly 14 months after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus in December 2023. She was one of the final entrants. She eliminated NXT star Roxanne Perez to win the match.

Where the men’s Rumble was filled with big-time superstars who were expected to be in the competition, the women’s Rumble featured a handful of surprising returns. Jordynne Grace made her first appearance in the Rumble as a WWE star – last year she was still with TNA Wrestling when she competed. Alexa Bliss likely received the biggest pop of the night as she returned for the first time since 2023. WWE legends Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella also came back for the match.

In the end, it was Flair who picked up the victory.

Uso and Flair will now have to decide whose championship they want to go after. Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion. Tiffany Stratton owns the WWE Women’s Championship and Rhea Ripley is the Women’s World Champion.

Rhodes was able to return his championship in a ladder match against Kevin Owens.

The match featured some wild moves as both competitors made their way through multiple ladders. In the end, Rhodes put Owens in an Alabama slam through a ladder that was perched between the ring apron and the announcers’ table. He took a tough-looking fall before Rhodes climbed the ladder in the ring and obtained the two title belts that were hanging above.

The fourth match featured Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retain their tag-team titles in a 2 of 3 falls match against Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, interfered in the match and allowed Gargano and Ciampa to retain the titles.

Ford and Dawkins left the ring scowling as it appeared they set their sights on the titles.

The road to WrestleMania is jumpstarted from here. The next premium live event is the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto.