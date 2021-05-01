Jets' Zach Wilson wants to keep mom 'out of the spotlight' after trending on social media

Newest New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be among the newest stars to grace the NFL field.

Before he could get to the podium, the mother of the former BYU stud caught the attention of social media and went viral before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could call his name to the podium in Cleveland.

On Friday, Wilson was asked about his mother, Lisa, and her and the attention she got right before the draft started. Wilson brushed off the question.

“Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady and I love having her support,” he told WFAN Sports Radio.

Lisa Wilson and her husband Mike were in Cleveland to support their son as the Jets announced him as their selection at No. 2 on Thursday night. She is a self-described “fitness fanatic” and mother of six children.

Zach Wilson has been linked to the Jets for some time but with the pick official, he wasted no time telling Jets fans what they can expect from him.

“I’m going to give it everything I have. There’s not another team I’d want to play for besides the Jets,” he told the NFL Network. “I’m going to give it everything I have and we’re gonna be a special team, baby. We’re going for the Super Bowl.”

Last season, he threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He also broke Steve Young’s school record for completion percentage with an eye-popping mark of 73.5%.

