Jets’ Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery: reports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear during Friday’s preseason opener.

But the team will proceed with caution with his return to the field, according to multiple reports.

Wilson had a meniscus trim that will likely keep him off his feet, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, adding Wilson’s recovery plan is “complicated.”

Wilson’s initial prognosis was 2-4 weeks of recovery.

The Jets are not taking any chances with the second-year quarterback’s recovery and won’t bring him back until he’s fully recovered, meaning backup Joe Flacco will likely be the starter during the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported.

The veteran signal-caller has received overwhelming support from the team since Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s a lot of experience right there with Flacco. I feel like everything with him, he takes some pace off, puts some pace on the ball,” rookie wideout Garrett Wilson said Monday.

“He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words. They’re pretty easy to catch. Takes some off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route, put some zip on it because it’s gotta be. Things like that.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said his team is preparing for any situation come Week 1 but noted he’s seen “some great moments” from Flacco since his departure from Baltimore.

“We’ll prepare for all the quarterbacks. We have great respect for all their guys, but Joe we know, and he’s a Raven. Once a Raven, always a Raven, so we got a lot of respect for Joe,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday.

“He’s been playing for three or four years now away from us, and he’s had some great moments.”

The Jets open their season at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. E.T.