Jets' Zach Wilson still getting acclimated to New Jersey drivers: 'Getting cut off about everywhere you go'

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is still adjusting to New Jersey.

Wilson, a Utah native who played college football at BYU, said that he is getting accustomed to his new home, but he’s slowly learning that driving in the Garden State is a lot harder than it looks. Wilson said that’s the biggest difference so far between the New York area and where he grew up.

“There are definitely some aggressive drivers here, that’s for sure,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “Getting used to that, getting cut off about everywhere you go.”

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions last season at BYU. He also broke Steve Young’s school record for completion percentage with an eye-popping mark of 73.5%.

The Jets have gone 10 seasons without a playoff appearance and 52 years without a Super Bowl title. After the Jets selected Wilson, he wasted no time telling fans what they can expect from him.

“I’m going to give it everything I have. There’s not another team I’d want to play for besides the Jets,” Wilson told NFL Network on draft night. “I’m going to give it everything I have and we’re gonna be a special team, baby. We’re going for the Super Bowl.”