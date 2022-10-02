Jets’ Zach Wilson makes unusual impact in return from knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made his first start of the season for the team on Sunday in their Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson made an impact on the game in the second quarter but not in the usual fashion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On 2nd-and-goal from the Steelers’ 2-yard line, Wilson took the snap and handed the ball off to wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The rookie then flipped the ball to Braxton Berrios, who was cutting underneath him. Berrios then found Zach Wilson all alone in the end zone for the touchdown.

It was Berrios’ first touchdown pass of his career and Wilson’s first catch and receiving touchdown of his career. He had only been targeted one other time in his career.

The Jets were up 10-0 with the touchdown.

Wilson had been out with a knee injury, which he suffered in the preseason.

CARDINALS’ J.J. WATT REVEALS HEART SCARE IN DAYS LEADING UP TO WEEK 4 MATCHUP

The former No. 2 overall pick took the reins during the 2021 season. He started 13 games for the Jets and had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Wilson had three catches during his collegiate career at BYU. He had three catches for 51 yards but wasn’t able to score a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s looking to turn the Jets’ season around. New York was 1-2 coming into the game against the Steelers.