Jets’ Zach Wilson elevated to backup quarterback against Lions

Zach Wilson will once again be in pads when the New York Jets take the field against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Three weeks after losing his starting job, Wilson will be the backup quarterback for New York behind Mike White on Sunday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement Wednesday morning.

JETS’ GARRETT WILSON LAMENTS NFL OFFICIATING IN ROOKIE SEASON: ‘I AIN’T GOT A CALL ALL SEASON’

“Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said Wednesday. “He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regard of how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice, going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against.

“And working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.”

Wilson was benched following New York’s loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, in which Wilson and the Jets’ offense could get nothing going.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson completed just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots and has been inactive for each of the last three games as White has grabbed hold of the starting job.

While New York has gone 1-2 since Wilson’s benching, the offense has looked vastly different with White under center.

White has thrown for 952 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions while showing incredible toughness in the pocket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, White took two huge hits to the ribs, both times missing plays before returning to the huddle.

His grit earned him even more respect in a locker room that has praised him in past weeks.

Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that White will be limited in practice this week.