Jets’ Zach Wilson cautiously looking forward to Patriots matchup: ‘It’s going to be a challenge’

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson knows the challenges ahead of him in Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots but he’s looking forward to it.

Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he’s excited to take on a team that is actively regarded as one of the most successful organizations in NFL history.

JETS' ZACH WILSON THROWS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN PASS, RUNS FOR 2-POINT CONVERSION

“It’s going to be super cool,” he said. “I think the New England Patriots for my whole life have been going to Super Bowls. It seemed like every year they were in the Super Bowl. It was so long I can’t distinguish which is which.”

While that success was largely built under Tom Brady’s tenure, Wilson knows facing Bill Belichick won’t be any less of a challenge.

“The team is different now, without Tom but Bill is still there and he’s one of the best around. Their scheme, it’s tough. It’s going to be a challenge. They’re very disciplined, able to play man and put guys out there on an island and trust their players. They do a lot of different things. Over such a long time, teams usually screw up, but they’re so well-coached, they do a lot of things and do really well.”

The Jets trail the Patriots in head-to-head matchups 69-54-1 with the last win over New England taking place in 2015 but offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur seems confident in Wilson’s abilities.

“I thought he really settled in his first game in the NFL,” he said, via the team website. “He did some really good things and others to learn from. He’ll be learning all year and going into year two.”

LaFleur said fans can expect to see an “improvement” on Sunday.

Wilson struggled to find his footing against the Carolina Panthers last weekend. He slowly found himself late in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns by the game’s end. He completed 20 of 37 passes for 258 yards, with one interception, and was sacked six times.

“Pressure-wise, I have to do a better job of handling it,” he said Thursday. “It’s been that point of emphasis for us this week as a team. For me, I’ve got to get the ball out quicker, have good decisions. That’s evolving.”