Jets will hold joint practices with Packers in Green Bay

The Jets are hitting the road for a portion of their training camp.

The Post has learned the Jets will conduct two joint practices with the Packers on Aug. 18 and 19 in Green Bay in advance of the two teams meeting in a preseason game on Aug. 21.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets now have some close ties to the Packers. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Jets head coach Robert Saleh is also very close friends with Matt LaFleur. The two worked and lived together at Central Michigan in 2004 when both were starting out as young coaches.

This will be the first time the Jets have held joint practices with another team since 2018, when they traveled to Richmond and worked with the Washington Football Team.

There will be several interesting storylines surrounding the practices. Will Aaron Rodgers be present for Green Bay to test the Jets defense? Rodgers and the organization have been in a standoff this offseason with reports that Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Packers. Could that situation be settled by mid-August? If not, Jordan Love will be under the spotlight against Saleh’s defense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the other side, the Packers defense will present a test for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Joe Barry is in his first season as the Packers defensive coordinator, but he is a veteran of the league.

Green Bay’s training camp is also famous for players riding bikes to practice with fans lining the roadway. Who doesn’t want to see Jets tackle Mekhi Becton on a bike?