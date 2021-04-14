Jets urged to avoid drafting BYU's Zach Wilson in snarky column: 'Give the kid a break'

Zach Wilson will likely be suiting up for the New York Jets next season but one Salt Lake City newspaper is doing its best to appeal the No. 2 pick.

The Deseret News penned an open letter to the Jets asking the organization to “give the kid a break,” pointing to their often unfortunate history with young quarterbacks.

“Look, the Jets are to quarterbacks what Larry King was to marriage. Look at their record,” columnist Doug Robinson wrote.

“They traded up to get the fifth pick of the 2009 draft and used it to select Mark Sanchez. He lasted four seasons before the team released him,” he continued. “Sanchez was still on the roster when they made Geno Smith the 39th pick of the 2013 draft. He was the starter for all of two seasons and then got kicked to the curb. They drafted Bryce Petty in the fourth round in 2015. He lasted three seasons and played in just 10 games. Done.”

Robinson’s latest example was Sam Darnold, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week after three seasons with the Jets – also a top-three draft pick.

His departure from New York all but guarantees that Wilson (or another quarterback) will be selected by the Jets later this month.

“So much of a quarterback’s success depends on landing with the right team, even for the very best players,” Robinson wrote. “Where will Wilson be in a few years? Much depends on being selected by a team in which quarterbacks thrive. History shows that isn’t the Jets.”

But Wilson will more than likely land with the Jets. He’s spoken highly of the team and general manager Joe Douglas is eyeing a new quarterback.