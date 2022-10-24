Jets to acquire James Robinson from Jaguars after upstart running back lost for the season: report

New York Jets GM Joe Douglas was proactive in filling the void left by the season-ending injury to running back Breece Hall, as he reportedly made a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to land veteran James Robinson.

The Jets are reportedly sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars that could turn into a fifth-round selection if Robinson rushes for 600 yards this season, ESPN says. Robinson already has 340 yards on the year.

New York learned on Monday following test results that Hall did tear his ACL as well as a meniscus tear in the team’s win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It was a crushing blow for the rookie second-round pick, as Hall showcased his ability to crush a defense and hit that home run rush for a touchdown. He had a 62-yard score prior to his injury in the 16-9 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Douglas, appearing to recognize that the 5-2 Jets should be buyers before the NFL trade deadline, was swift in picking up Robinson, who was behind Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. in recent weeks.

After putting together 100 yards on 17 carries against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, Robinson began seeing his carry share diminish with Etienne getting the brunt of it. While Robinson was getting some touches in Weeks 4-6, he didn’t see any in the team’s loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, as Etienne was finding success.

JETS FEAR ROOKIE PHENOM TORE ACL AGAINST BRONCOS

Etienne is also the Jaguars’ first-round pick from a season ago, though he couldn’t play due to an injury last year. Now that he’s healthy, Robinson, an undrafted free agent that landed with the Jaguars in 2020, became expendable.

But the Jets aren’t just getting a depth player. Robinson was a 1,000-yard rusher during his rookie campaign, totaling 1,070 yards on 240 carries with seven touchdowns. He had eight scores last season and has three already in 2022 over seven games, in which he’s started five.

JETS WIN FOURTH IN A ROW, BUT AT AN IMMENSE COST, AS BRONCOS FALTER AGAIN

Michael Carter, a third-round pick by the Jets last year, has been the pass-catching back while Hall has come into his own in Mike LaFleur’s offense in New York. Robinson can catch the ball as well, but the Jets likely made this trade for him to assume the role of Hall.

Robinson is averaging 4.2 yards per rush attempt this year on 81 carries. He also has 46 yards on nine catches and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson will head to New York to get acclimated to his new offense, and potentially make his team debut against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium next Sunday.