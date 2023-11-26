Jets sticking with QB Tim Boyle, despite shaky showing against Dolphins; Aaron Rodgers possible return looms

NFL journeyman Tim Boyle will have another chance to show whether he is the right man for the New York Jets starting quarterback job down the stretch.

Despite a shaky performance in the Black Friday game, Boyle is slated to retain the starter title for the Jets upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.

Meanwhile, injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned to the team on a full-time basis. Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in the first game of the season, and he has not been medically cleared to play. However, the four-time NFL MVP has repeatedly suggested that he could suit up again this season.

Friday’s loss to the Dolphins marked the Jets fourth straight loss. New York’s overall record dropped to 4-7. The Jets currently sit in third place in the AFC East division, ahead of the New England Patriots.

The Jets have struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since Rodgers’ injury.

Zach Wilson was largely ineffective over his nine starts. The Jets then turned to Boyle, who was 27 of 38 for 179 yards and a TD with two interceptions in his first start since the 2021 season. He was sacked seven times and threw only four passes of 10 yards or more.

“We’re giving Timmy another shot to roll next week,” Saleh said. “Obviously, there’s things that he could have done better, there’s things that he had no control over and I know he battled out there.

“We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. It just didn’t come to full fruition.”

The Jets also have backup Trevor Siemian on the roster.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s unit has been underwhelming this season, scoring just 10 touchdowns over 11 games. The team’s 28% red zone conversion rate is the worst in the NFL.

The Jets have made a few personnel and schematic changes, but Hackett remains the primary play-caller. Even the usually reliable Breece Hall has slumped lately. He has rushed for just 56 yards on 30 carries in his last three games.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Rodgers continues to rehabilitate and provide some hope he can make an unprecedented quick return sometime in the next six weeks.

“When we get a doctor’s note that says he’s cleared,” Saleh said, “he’ll be cleared for practice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.