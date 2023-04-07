Jets sign another player connected to Aaron Rodgers as trade remains in works with Packers

As the New York Jets work on a trade for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team continues to bring in pieces to complement their hoped-for signal caller for next season.

The Jets did so again on Thursday, as veteran backup quarterback Tim Boyle was reportedly signed to a one-year deal, the team announced. The NFL Network first reported the deal.

Boyle, 28, spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018. He impressed Packers brass during the preseason that year, making the 53-man roster as the team’s third-string quarterback behind Rodgers and DeShone Kizer.

But Boyle wouldn’t get into an NFL game during his rookie year. He found his first NFL action in 2019 instead during a Week 7 win over the then-Oakland Raiders. Boyle took over for Rodgers in that game as a courtesy, kneeling three times to run out the clock.

It would be 2021 with the Detroit Lions when Boyle finally got some real NFL action. He earned three starts that season, but none of them resulted in a win. He’s 0-3 in his five years in the NFL, all coming from that stint with the Lions, where he was 61-for-94 for 526 yards with three touchdowns to six interceptions.

Boyle spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears, seeing time in just one game.

Despite the numbers, Boyle knows the offense of Nathaniel Hackett, having been with Rodgers and the Packers those first three seasons. Hackett is now the offensive coordinator with the Jets after being fired midseason by the Denver Broncos in his first year as head coach.

Boyle is the latest Rodgers connection to join the team, as Allen Lazard joined Gang Green’s receiving corps earlier. There were rumors that Randall Cobb, once Rodgers’ most-trusted receiving option with the Packers, was heading to Florham Park, New Jersey, as well.

The Jets and Packers have yet to get a deal officially done, though Rodgers mentioned on “The Pat McAfee Show” that his intention is to move on to the Jets. So New York is doing all they can to get that done, while surrounding Rodgers with everything he needs to hit the ground running.

As for the quarterbacks’ room, with the addition of Boyle, 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson has more competition to go against come training camp. He did say whoever was brought in by the Jets, he would “make that dude’s life hell.”

That’s an uphill battle against Rodgers, but for the primary backup role, Boyle will be the man Wilson will try to beat.