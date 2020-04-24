Jets select Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The New York Jets selected Mekhi Becton, the former Louisville offensive lineman, with the No. 11 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Becton is one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the draft. Becton was a four-star recruit heading to Louisville and was regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in Virginia. He chose Louisville over schools like Oregon, Georgia and Michigan.

Becton is listed at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. At the combine, his arms measured 35 5/8 inches and his hands, 10 3/4 inches. He ran a 5.1 40-yard dash and recorded 23 reps at the bench press.

Becton was not named to any all-ACC preseason honors. But he played well enough during the 2019 season to earn an All-ACC selection during the conference’s postseason awards. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for being the best blocker in the conference.

This was a fantastic pick here for the Jets. He will be important as they continue to look for ways to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. Some may be surprised that the Jets didn’t take Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb, two top wide receivers in the draft, but New York will address the wide receiver position later on.