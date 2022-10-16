Jets’ Sauce Gardner trolls Packers fans after upset victory at Lambeau Field

New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner trolled Green Bay Packers fans after his team’s stunning victory on Sunday.

Gardner walked toward the Packers faithful at one end of Lambeau Field wearing a cheesehead. He posed for a couple of photos while walking back to the tunnel. Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard came by and knocked the accessory off the cornerback’s head.

Gardner was booed, but the damage was already done. New York won the game, 27-10, and the Jets defense caused chaos for Aaron Rodgers all game long.

Gardner nearly had a pick-six in the first quarter, but it was ruled that Rodgers’ pass touched the ground before it was tipped up and into the rookie’s hands. He finished the game with three tackles and two passes defended.

“Running off that field with that cheese on my head, that was a crazy feeling right there. I’m never going to forget that,” Gardner said after the game.

The Jets got to Rodgers four times and caused him to fumble and lose the ball once. Rodgers fumbled twice overall, but Aaron Jones recovered the other one. He finished 26-for-41 with 246 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios had touchdowns for New York in the win. The Packers have fallen to both New York City area teams in consecutive weeks. Green Bay fell to the New York Giants in London last week.

The Jets are now 4-2 on the season. The Packers fell to 3-3.