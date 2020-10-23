Jets' Sam Darnold admits to seeing fans pining over Trevor Lawrence

The New York Jets is the only winless team in the NFL and, with each loss, the team racks up hope that the team would draft Clemson quarterback prodigy Trevor Lawrence.

Sam Darnold, the team’s third-year quarterback who has shown signs of promise throughout his short career, admitted Thursday that he sees the pining for Lawrence, according to ESPN.

49ERS’ JIMMY GAROPPOLO ENDED UP IN A DITCH AFTER THE PATRIOTS TRADED HIM TO SAN FRANCISCO

“Yeah, you know, I mean, I have social media,” Darnold told reporters. “I’ve seen some of the things, but … Yeah, we’ve got a game to win this week and that’s all we’re worried about.”

Darnold tried to put the focus back on the task at hand Sunday.

“For me, it’s out of my control. I’m here to do my best and help this team win games,” he said.

TEXANS’ J.J. WATT FOCUSED ON SUPER BOWL GOALS AS TRADE RUMORS SWIRL

Darnold has 6,681 passing yards, 39 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions in 30 career games. Darnold missed three games last season and led the team to seven wins to salvage a 7-9 season.

The pressure was on Darnold coming into the season but with injuries in the receiving corps and what appeared to be overall uncertainty for the offense, the entire team has struggled. New York is 0-6 this season and has Buffalo Bills coming to town Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lawrence is expected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. He’s been the best quarterback prospect in college football since he came onto the scene in his freshman year.