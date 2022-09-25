Jets’ Quinnen Williams, defensive line coach get into heated exchange on sideline

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals and tensions appeared to flare on the sideline during the two teams’ Week 3 matchup on Sunday.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was seen having an intense conversation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton at the start of the second quarter. Bengals running back Joe Mixon put the Bengals up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Williams and Whitecotton were seen face to face and yelling at each other. Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd had to step in between the player and coach.

Whitecotton has 10 years of NFL coaching experience. He joined the Jets last season when Robert Saleh took over as the head coach. Williams was a Pro Bowl alternate under his guidance in 2021. Whitecotton has three previous NFL stops — San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Cincinnati took a 20-9 lead into halftime after the Jets upset the Cleveland Browns last weekend.

Williams had two tackles and a sack at the half.

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the first half — one to Tyler Boyd and the other to Samaje Perine. He was 14-for-25 with 215 passing yards at the buzzer. Tee Higgins led the team in receiving with five catches for 93 yards.

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco was 14-for-25 with 132 passing yards and an interception in the first half.