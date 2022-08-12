Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves preseason game with non-contact knee injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After revamping their roster in free agency and the NFL Draft this offseason, the New York Jets are once again in trouble.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, who was expected to take a big step forward given the team’s investments on offense, went down with a non-contact injury in the Jets’ preseason game in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Wilson took a snap under center, scrambled right and took off running.

When he cut left toward the middle of the field, his right leg seemed to buckle, and he dove to the turf.

Wilson injured his right knee last year and missed four games. This injury’s severity is unknown.

He did walk off the field on his own but was replaced by Mike White.

Wilson struggled last year, throwing just nine touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He completed just 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards. But the Jets selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick and drafted running back Breece Hall with the 36th.

They also signed offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown, who’s replacing Mekhi Becton. Becton is out for the year with a knee injury of his own.

The Jets ruled him questionable to return, but as backups continue to enter the game, that does not seem likely.

Wilson was the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.