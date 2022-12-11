Jets’ Mike White takes huge shots from Bills defenders, leading to ribs injury

New York Jets quarterback Mike White had the team within striking distance of the Buffalo Bills all game long on Sunday, but he had a rough afternoon as he took huge shots to the chest and ribs area at two separate points in the matchup.

The first hit came as White dropped back to pass in the second quarter and took a huge shot in the chest from Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver. In the third quarter, White would take another hit to the chest from linebacker Matt Milano.

On the second hit, White would be down, writhing in pain and in need of some help to get off the field. Joe Flacco came into the game for White and fumbled on his first drive in the third.

White was 15 of 23 with 155 passing yards and two sacks before he was taken out of the game for the second time. He was questionable to return with a ribs injury.

He would later return.

White, a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, was thrust back into the starting role a few weeks ago after Zach Wilson failed to take responsibility for the team’s offensive struggles and letting the defense down in a loss to the New England Patriots.

In his two starts before the Bills game, White was 53 of 85 with 684 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.