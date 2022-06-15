Jets’ Mekhi Becton sports ‘Big Bust’ T-shirt as he addresses doubters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton showed up to his media availability on Wednesday wearing a “Big Bust” T-shirt amid questions about his weight and conditioning.

Becton is about to enter his third season in the NFL after New York made him the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed all but one game for the Jets in 2021 due to a knee injury.

His weight became a talking point during the first two seasons of his career. While rumors spread about him reaching 400 pounds last year, Becton is listed on the team site as being 363 pounds.

The 23-year-old wouldn’t reveal his vitals but said he was “satisfied” with his weight, according to NFL.com.

“I don’t understand why,” Becton said when asked why people have been writing him off. “It’s all good, though. I’m going to make them eat their words.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said someone like Becton, who is also 6-foot-7, has a tougher time recovering from injuries because of his size.

“A guy his size has to work a little harder than most,” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “His weight will fluctuate incredibly over the course of like three days. It’s fascinating. He’s capable. He’s got the right mindset. He’s just got to piece it all together.”

Saleh also praised the young lineman’s talent.

“We’re all aware of the talent he possesses, the size, the athleticism, the physicality, all of it and he’s really smart,” he added. “[It helps] having him on the offensive line to move people off their spot so the running back has running lanes and the quarterback can sit in the pocket and buy a hitch. So yeah, he’s important. If he takes care of business like we know he can, he can be transcendent.”

Becton added he has a lot to prove this season.

“(To) come better than what you did the rookie year and then just to get hurt and be out all season, it’s a lot,” he said. “It’s a lot to handle, but I’m definitely coming back with that chip on my shoulder.”