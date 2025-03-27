Jets’ Malachi Corley makes UFO claim: ‘Say whatever you want’

Malachi Corley recently spent some time in Florida, and, during his visit, he became the latest NFL player to make claims about a UFO sighting.

The New York Jets wide receiver shared some details Wednesday about his bizarre experience with the public.

According to Corley’s post to X, he spotted the unidentified object floating in the sky for more than 30 minutes.

The 23-year-old then claimed the object vanished without a trace. A blue light could be seen glowing behind clouds in the videos Corley posted to social media.

“Say whatever you want. This object (ufo), was legitimately up in the sky for over 30 minutes. I watched it. I stopped watching for about 2 minutes and looked up it was gone. No trace,” Corley wrote along with a UFO emoji.

Corley played college football at Western Kentucky and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in yards after catch from 2021-23.

The Jets drafted Corley last year in the third round. At the time, he introduced himself to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a FaceTime call, ESPN reported. At one point during the call, Corley landed an invitation to Rodgers’ New Jersey mansion during training camp.

Despite his offseason efforts, Corley’s rookie campaign got off to a slow start. He appeared in just three of New York’s first seven games, recording just one catch for four yards.

Corley ended the year with 16 receiving yards.

The Jets parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the 2024 season. Jeff Ulbrich was named the interim coach in October and finished his stint with a 3-9 record.

The Jets finished 5-12 last season and extended their playoff drought to 14 seasons.

Aaron Glenn, the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2024, was named the next head coach of the Jets in January.

