Jets' Le'Veon Bell spars with Jamal Adams after safety is traded to Seahawks

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell got into a spat with his former teammate Jamal Adams in the wake of the safety’s trade to the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.

Bell tweeted an apparent shot at Adams after the trade was reported. The second-year Jets running back didn’t mention the young star by name but it was clear that it was about Adams and the noise that has surrounded him since the 2019 trade deadline.

“ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves,” Bell tweeted.

Adams responded, saying he would see Bell during their Week 14 matchup.

Bell then replied: “’noted’ what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS ‘noted’ then..& if I’m supposed to take ‘see you in week 14’ as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro.”

The recent Twitter back-and-forth came after Bell revealed in an interview with New York City’s HOT 97 that the two had a “great talk” and came away thinking Adams was going to stay with the team despite wanting a new contract.

“I think he wants to be [with the Jets]. I just think he wants to get paid,” Bell told the station. “I think he’s in the same situation I was three years ago. He’s a young player. He’s been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, ‘Dang, I just want to get compensated.’”

The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 and 2022 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald.

New York drafted Adams No. 6 overall in the 2017 draft. He’s made two Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro for the first time last season.