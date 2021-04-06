Jets' Joe Douglas talks moving on from Sam Darnold: 'We felt that wouldn’t be the best situation for Sam'

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team contemplated keeping Sam Darnold on but ultimately decided it “wouldn’t be the best situation” for the young quarterback’s future.

Douglas addressed the media on Tuesday, just one day after the Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for several draft packs, and explained that with all the changes coming in 2021, moving on would be the best option.

“Having the No. 2 pick, I think it’s safe to say if our pick was a little bit later we wouldn’t be having this discussion right now. We’d be comfortable moving ahead with Sam,” he said.

“Ultimately we felt that wouldn’t be the best situation for Sam, the rookie quarterback, coach Saleh, his staff and the locker room,” he added.

Douglas said that picking a quarterback at No. 2 appears to be “the direction we’re heading” but would not say for sure if they were locked in on BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Darnold was drafted by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick back in 2018. In 12 games last season, Darnold threw for 2,208 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he had the NFL’s lowest passer rating. The Jets finished with a 2-14 record.

He leaves the Jets with a 13-25 overall record, 8,097 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

