Jets’ James Robinson not happy after healthy scratch vs. Bears: ‘I didn’t come here not to play’

New York Jets running back James Robinson was unhappy after Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears after being a healthy scratch, adding he’s been working his “a– off” to have an impact on the field.

Robinson was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October to complement rookie Zonovan Knight.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson told ESPN Wednesday. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my a– off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

Robinson has managed just 75 yards on 25 carries in three games with the Jets, while Knight, who made his NFL debut Sunday, finished with 69 yards rushing on 14 carries and 34 yards receiving.

“He’s still learning our system,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of Robinson “There are still things he is getting comfortable with. No one has seen the last of him.”

Saleh added of the running back room, “It’s going to be a week-to-week thing.”

Michael Carter’s low ankle sprain further complicates the situation after Saleh said Wednesday that Carter will be reevaluated throughout the week with a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

