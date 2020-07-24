Jets' Jamal Adams rips head coach Adam Gase: 'I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization'

The New York Jets‘ disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams is clearing the air about his relationship with head coach Adam Gase and, unfortunately for Gase, things aren’t good.

In an article published Friday, Adams told the New York Daily News that he doesn’t believe that Gase is the right fit for the Jets and his coaching style is not something that he can get behind.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said, seemingly referring to the Super Bowl. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Adams continued to say there is an obvious disconnect between Gase and the players.

“If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing sh—y and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Adams’ take on the situation was starkly different than Gase’s last month when he told reporters during a conference call that the two have a “good” relationship and that he wants him to remain with the Jets.

“I want Jamal on our team,” Gase said bluntly. “He’s been one of our best players and most consistent guys that we had last year. The value that he brings to this team and what he does on not only game day, but in practice.”

He continued: “My relationship with Jamal has been good since the time I’ve gotten here. We had a lot of discussions throughout the season trying to figure out ways to win. To me, we’ve always gotten along well. There’s been a lot of dialogue between us, especially about on- and off-the-field type topics.”

The difference in opinion represents a bigger communication issue within the organization as a whole, which Adams said played a major role in his asking to be traded this offseason.

According to Adams, he was told by general manager Joe Douglas that they would discuss his contract in the offseason. As months went by and the team began to sign more rookies, Adams said the conversation turned.

“If they would have just simply said, ‘You know what, Jamal, we’re not going to look to pay you this year, we want to keep adding players’ – I would have respected that more,” he said. “I would say, ‘You know what? I respect it. As a man, I get it. I understand it’s a business.’ But for them to tell me that they’re going to pay me and then not send over a proposal after they said that’s what they were going to, that’s where we go wrong. And then for you to ignore me, that’s why I have a problem.”

Regardless of Adams’ fate with the Jets, he says he’ll be there for training camp next week.

“I’m showing up for my teammates,” Adams said. “Obviously my love and passion for the game is very simple. You just turn on the tape and watch. No matter if we’re winning or we’re losing or we’re getting blown out, I’m still the same guy. I won’t change my tempo as far as how I play on the field. I’ll never slow down. At the end of the day, I’m trying to be the greatest player to ever play the game at my position. Or at least one of them. That’s my goal. I won’t let anybody knock me off that goal.”