Jets' Jamal Adams admits he's 'trying to' get traded to Cowboys amid rift with team

New York Jets star Jamal Adams has made it known that he wants to be traded from the team that originally drafted him and he admitted Sunday there was one team he is hoping to go to.

Adams was asked Sunday if he was “coming to Dallas.”

The safety replied: “I’m trying, bro.”

Adams has informed the team that he wants to be traded, and he asked the team to give him permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports. Adams, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, and he’s made it known that he wants to be paid.

The Jets want him to play out his rookie deal, which would keep him for a cap hit of $7.1 million this year and then $9.9 million on his fifth-year option next season. Adams is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and if a trade were to happen, the Jets would ask for a hefty price tag in return.

Just hours prior to the reports of requesting a trade out of New York, Adams responded to a fan on Instagram and spoke on contract negotiations and concluded by saying, “Maybe it’s time to move on!”

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that the team would begin contract talks with Adams after the draft was over. But last month, there were reports that talks stalled between both sides. And then last week, Adams called out the Jets for their lack of action on extending his contract, which ultimately prompted him to request a trade.

The Cowboys were on the list of teams he would want to be traded to but the Jets are in no position to abide by Adams’ request.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He had 75 total tackles, with one interception that was returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery that resulted in a score, and 6.5 sacks. Adams, a soon-to-be 25-year-old, has his best years ahead of him, so you can expect teams to call for his services.

