Jets’ Garrett Wilson shocked over potential price of ‘rookie dinner’: ‘They ain’t doing me for 75K’

Being an NFL rookie comes with its own challenges on the field, but New York Jets 2022 NFL Draft pick Garrett Wilson had no idea about his off-the-field obligations.

The No. 10 pick out of Ohio State joined NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder on “The Pivot Podcast” recently and was shocked to learn that the tradition of the “rookie dinner” could likely cost him a good chunk of his rookie contract.

“They did tell me about the dinner — I’ve got to take all the receivers to a dinner,” Wilson said. “That’s going to be cool. I’m excited for that.”

But longtime Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder shook his head, knowing that Wilson wasn’t going to be happy with the bill.

“It’s not going to be cool,” Clark said before Taylor added, “You know they gonna run that bill up? Like $75,000.”

Wilson’s reaction said it all.

“They ain’t doing me for 75K,” he said.

The vets laughed at Wilson’s “cute” reaction.

“He thinks it’s his decision,” Crowder joked.

Wilson likely won’t have any problem covering the bill. He signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $20 million contract with the Jets back in May that includes a $12.1 million signing bonus, according to overthecap.com.

The Texas-native joins the Jets after three seasons with the Buckeyes when he totaled 2,213 receiving yards for 23 touchdowns.