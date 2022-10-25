Jets expect disgruntled Elijah Moore to play this week against Patriots

Despite the New York Jets entering Week 7 at 4-2 before defeating the Denver Broncos 16-9 for their fifth win, second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore demanded a trade.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010 and have just one winning record in that span.

Clearly the record isn’t the issue. Moore requested a trade strictly because of his lack of usage.

Because of the recent turmoil, the Jets did not have Moore active in their win Sunday, but head coach Robert Saleh expects the Ole Miss product to play this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Moore was at the Jets’ facility Monday for a team lift. Saleh had not spoken with Moore but planned to do so Tuesday.

“You know what, that conversation is going to be more organic,” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “I don’t have a plan for the conversation. I know the type of young man he is. I’ve already said it. I look forward to him continuing to find ways to get better and help this football team.”

Despite the trade request, the Jets have made it clear they will not be moving Moore, their second-round selection from last year.

“I just don’t think this is the time to alienate Elijah,” said Saleh. “He doesn’t need to be alienated from this organization. We love him. We think the world of him. We know what he can do from a football standpoint and how much he can help us. We just want to help him. We’re not alienating or moving him off to the side. No one is trying to turn the corner when they see him walking. We’re going to hit it straight on. He’s still part of this family, and family embraces one another in adversity. They don’t reject.”

Moore entered this season as the second receiving option to Garrett Wilson, whom the Jets selected with the 10th overall pick this year. However, Moore has been a big disappointment.

In six games this season, he has just 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns. In his final six games last year, he caught 34 passes for 459 yards and five scores.

Many expected Moore to be a breakout star after an impressive training camp. But, entering Week 7, Moore’s 29 targets and 203 yards were fifth on the team, while his 16 receptions were sixth.

He expressed his frustration after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Week 6.

“If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. [Bitter] sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either,” he said in a since deleted tweet.

More targets could be coming his way. The Jets just lost rookie running back Breece Hall, who had become a quality three-down back, to a torn ACL Sunday, and receiver Corey Davis is day-to-day with a knee injury.