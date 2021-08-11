New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims said he recently got food poisoning after eating salmon, which resulted in the loss of 20 pounds. The second-year player out of Baylor went from 217 to 197 pounds, but he boosted his weight back up to 208 — and he hasn’t eaten salmon since.

Mims said he is working extra hard in practice as of late.

“That’s what I want. That’s something I choose to do,” Mims said via Audacy.com. “You don’t have to catch extra balls, they don’t force you to catch extra balls, but I want to catch extra balls. I want to get extra time with the QBs, with the coaches, so that I can be ready.”

Mims, the Jets’ 2019 second-round pick, played in nine games last year. He hauled in 23 receptions for 357 receiving yards with no touchdowns. His best game came in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he piled up a season-high 71 yards on three catches.

Mims showed flashes of potential in 2020, but he will try to put it all together in his second year. He will be on the receiving end of passes from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who will look to build chemistry with the 6-foot-3 wideout.