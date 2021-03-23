Jets' Corey Davis 'looking forward' to playing with Sam Darnold: 'I have all the belief in him'

Wide receiver Corey Davis joined the New York Jets earlier this offseason on a three-year, $37.5 million deal, and he is determined to make an immediate impact on the field with quarterback Sam Darnold.

Davis, who played the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, easily put together his best statistical season in 2020 when he hauled in 65 receptions for a career-high 984 yards and five touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Davis said that he signed with New York expecting Darnold to be the man under center this upcoming season.

“Obviously, I’m coming with my understanding that Sam is the guy,” Davis said via ESPN.com. “That doesn’t scare me away at all. I’ve seen Sam do great things, and I have all the belief in him. Whatever direction they decide to go, it’s on me to make sure that I’m ready.”

Darnold hasn’t quite lived up to the hype since being drafted by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick back in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 12 games last season, Darnold threw for 2,208 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he finished with the NFL’s lowest passer rating. The Jets, who finished with a 2-14 record, have the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many experts believe that the team will move on from Darnold and draft BYU’s Zach Wilson or Justin Fields out of Ohio State, assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

With that said, Davis says that he is excited to play with Darnold.

“He’s obviously a great leader,” Davis said of Darnold. “I’ve heard a few things just talking to guys on the team. I’m looking forward to playing with him. He’s a competitor. Obviously, we can both learn from each other. He’s young, and we’re both growing. We can grow together.”