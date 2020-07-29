Jets considering placing quarterback in quarantine amid coronavirus uncertainty

The NFL may not be enforcing a bubble but the New York Jets are certainly considering it, at least for one position.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that they have seriously discussed the option of having to put a quarterback in quarantine to avoid a worst-case scenario, according to SNY.

“We’ve talked about that quite a bit,” he said. “We’re still trying to work through some of these things that will pop up and the best avenue to take.”

He continued: “Once you start sticking traveling in there in the regular season, especially with us having some West Coast trips, we do have to keep talking through these types of things and figure out what the best thing to do if something happened that we’d have a really good answer for it. The good thing now is we do have time.”

This could mean that any of the team’s four quarterbacks, including starter Sam Darnold, could spend the entire season in quarantine.

As training camps opened on Tuesday, several NFL players announced their decision to opt out of the season, an option that the league and the NFLPA agreed to last week. The New England Patriots have been impacted the most with at least six players announcing plans to sit this season out.

Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi is the only member of the Jets to opt out so far. Rookies Bryce Hall and Shyheim Carter were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, which means they either tested positive for the virus or in quarantine after having been close to someone who has.